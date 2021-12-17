Portugal's foreign population up 40.6% in 10 yrs

Lisbon, Dec 17 Portugal's foreign population those who still have the nationality of their home country comprised 555,299 people in 2021, 40.6 per cent more than in 2011, according to census results.

The results published on Thursday by Statistics Portugal (INE) revealed that people of foreign nationality residing in the country represent 5.4 per cent of the total population, which is 10,344,802 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among foreigners residing in Portugal, 452,231 (81.4 per cent) are nationals of countries that are not part of the European Union (EU).

According to the INE, the foreign population "is more representative in the (southern) Algarve region and the Lisbon Metropolitan Area, with 14.7 per cent and 8.9 per cent, respectively".

Portugal registered a population decrease of 2.1 per cent in the past decade, "accentuating the imbalances in the distribution of the population across the territory", with a greater concentration of population along the coast and near the capital.

"The phenomenon of population aging has also worsened, with a significant increase in the elderly population and a decrease in the young population: in 2021, there are 182 elderly people for every 100 young people," the INE said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor