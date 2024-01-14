Prachanda says Nepal against Taiwan's independence, terms China 'reliable friend'

Kathmandu, Jan 14 ( IANS) A day after anti-Beijing leader Lai Ching-te was elected the new President of Taiwan, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Sunday said that the Himalayan nation was against Taiwan's independence.

"Nepal recognises the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Chinese New Year celebrations here.

Nepal made a departure from 'One China Policy' to 'One China Principle' during the visit of Prachanda to China in September last year. The move came as a surprise to many.

"We have already made our position clear on the issue of Taiwan's independence in the joint statement issued during my recent visit to China," he said, adding: "We have said that we are against Taiwan's Independence."

Nepal was adhering to the 'One China' policy following the India-China War in 1962.

However, according to analysts, Nepal's new stance could put it in a "geopolitical quandary".

"We are committed not to allowing any activities in our nation that are inimical to the interest of China. We oppose external interference in the internal affairs of a country," said Prachanda during the programme which was attended by Chinese Ambassador Chen Song and several other senior party leaders and officials.

Likewise, China also always stands firm in respect of Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity, he said.

Nepal and China are close neighbours, reliable and trusted friends, he said, adding "our relationship is based on the principle of peaceful coexistence and Panchsheel".

"As good friends, we have closely shared each other's sensitivities. Our relationship is based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and Panchsheel. Our relations stand on the solid foundation of the 'Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence'. We understand each other's aspirations and sensitivities and extend support to each other in times of need in the spirit of true friendship.

"Nepal firmly adheres to 'One China Principle'. Our commitment is strong, unequivocal, straightforward, and unshakable. The change in domestic and external situations has not influenced and affected this principled position of Nepal," he added.

While recalling his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prachanda said "we had in-depth discussions to deepen our multifaceted relations".

"I am also glad to learn that agreements and consensus reached during my visit to China are being gradually implemented," he said.

"I would like to underscore that our common path is to promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and make an effort in building of community with a shared future for humankind.

"While the world we are living today is undergoing profound and complex changes in recent times, it is cultural fabrics, social cohesion and human affiliations that closely connect us," Prachanda said, expressing confidence that the connection between the two countries will grow from strength to strength in the coming days.

