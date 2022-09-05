Practical Philosopher: How Radhakrishan got Stalin to support India on Kashmir

The country's second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is remembered mainly on his birthday, September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day in honour of his impeccable career as an educationist and his belief that "teachers should be the best minds in the country".

His services to the country, though, were not confined to education. Laying the foundation of strong relations with the Soviet Union was one of his lasting contributions.

A man of many parts, Radhakrishnan

