Pradhan launches technical books in regional languages

New Delhi, Jan 3 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched AICTE prescribed technical books in regional languages along with NEAT 3.0, a platform to provide the best-developed ed-tech solutions and courses to the students of the country.

"Our diverse languages are our strength and harnessing them is key to building an innovative society. Learning in regional languages will develop the critical thinking capacity and enable our youth to become global citizens," the minister said on the occasion.

National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) is an initiative to provide the use of best-developed technological solutions in the education sector to enhance the employability of the youth on a single platform for learners' convenience. These solutions use Artificial Intelligence for a personalised and customised learning experience for better learning outcomes and skill development in the niche areas.

Pradhan said that NEAT will be a game-changer in bridging the digital divide, especially among the economically disadvantaged students, and also in fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement of India and the world.

He informed that 58 global and Indian startups and ed-tech companies are onboard NEAT, which are offering 100 courses and e-resources for bettering learning outcomes, developing employable skills and overcoming learning loss.

The minister encouraged AICTE to integrate courses in NEAT with Skill India to tap the opportunities in the emerging areas of skill to boost employability and prepare the youth for the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor