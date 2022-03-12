Pramod Sawant pays tributes to Dayanand Bandodkar on first Goa CM's birth anniversary

Goa's caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes to the state's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar on the latter's birth anniversary on Saturday.

Bandodkar who laid the foundation stone for modern Goa was a Bahujan stalwart and commonly known as Bhausaheb Bandodkar.

"Remembering Goa's First Chief Minister, Shri #DayanandBandodkar ji on his birth anniversary. His contribution in building a strong foundation for Goa's overall progress and development shall always be remembered," Sawant tweeted.

Sawant today met Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and submitted his resignation after the results of the recently held Assembly polls in the state were declared on Thursday.

"Met the Hon'ble Governor Shri @psspillaigov ji at Raj Bhavan today to hand over my resignation letter. The Hon'ble Governor has appointed me as the caretaker CM until the further process. ji at Raj Bhavan today to hand over my resignation letter. The Hon'ble Governor has appointed me as the caretaker CM until the further process," Sawant tweeted.

The caretaker CM said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony has not been decided yet. "They (MGP) have given us their support. Observer hasn't come yet," Sawant said.

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

BJP got 33.31 per cent vote share followed by Congress (23.46 per cent), MGP (7.60 per cent), Aam Aadmi Party (6.77) and Trinamool Congress (5.21 per cent).

( With inputs from ANI )

