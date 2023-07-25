Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish-Lalu for rising crime incidents in Bihar

Patna, July 25 Political strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad for rising crime incidents in Bihar.

Kishor was in Samastipur for Jan Suraj campaign where he claimed that Nitish Kumar is busy in saving his chair of chief minister.

“He is concentrating only on the formation of alliance partners and has no time to look after the law and order situation of Bihar. The actual culprit

of rising crime is RJD,” PK said.

“After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, there was an apprehension that crime graphs would increase in Bihar. Now, that

apprehension is turning out to be true,” PK said while adding that the law and order situation during the NDA government was not good either.

“Nitish Kumar is holding the post of home ministry as well but he is not focusing on the administration. He is frequently using his 'Paltimar' option to save his post of chief minister,” he said.

“When RJD stays in power, the morale of criminals increases. In the last three to four months, the crime incidents are on the rise and things are going out of control for police and general administration,” he said.

On July 24, two gunmen killed a trader in Patna’s Thakurbari road. A CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media.

On the same day, a trader was killed and another was injured in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The victims were on the way to their home when the attack took place.

On July 23, four unidentified assailants killed three persons including a prominent property dealer in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by two youths in Bihar’s darbhanga district on July 23. The accused gagged her mouth to avoid the noise and brutalised her.

A 32-year-old woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Bihar’s Araria district on July 22. The accused tied her husband with a peg and gang-raped her in front of him.

On July 20, a minor Dalit girl and her music teacher were brutally assaulted by some locals after they were allegedly found in a compromising position in Begusarai.

Meanwhile, former deputy CM of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad, slammed Nitish-Tejashwi government for uncontrollable crime incidents in the state.

“Bihar is crumbling due to frequent crime cases and Nitish Kumar has no control over them. Criminals had beaten a minor girl in a naked stage in

Begusarai, and three persons were killed in Muzaffarpur. One each was killed in Bhagalpur, Patna and Sitamarhi district. People are getting killed by the

bullets of criminals. The Nitish and Tejashwi government is completely paralysed now.”

When contacted, the RJD leader and spokesperson, Chitranjan Gagan, said: “Prashant Kishore is a professional person who has come into politics and he is making statements to stay in the media. If a smaller person would attack big politicians, it would attract media persons but I want to ask him and BJP to look into the NCRB data to find out the crime rates of Mahagathbandhan government and NDA government. I want to ask the BJP to compare the crime graph of Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Delhi is on the top and the police come under the central government.”

“BJP has no moral right to talk about it. Its leaders should introspect themselves. They have only one agenda to spread propaganda,” Gagan said.

