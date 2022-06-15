President Kovind lays foundation for Goa Raj Bhavan

Panaji, June 15 President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for new Raj Bhavan in Goa.

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union MoS for Tourism Shripad Naik, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and other cabinet ministers were present on the occasion.

Congress and other sections of society had criticised the construction of new Raj Bhavan, saying if the existing one is in good shape, then there was no need to construct new.

Later, Goa Raj Bhavan had defended the need to construct a new residential complex for the Governor in place of a centuries-old heritage building assuring that old Raj Bhavan will be preserved.

"This (present Raj Bhavan) is a national monument. Not even a single stone, governor, Rashtrapati or Chief Minister can change. If anyone is making a statement that we are going to destroy it, I am sorry I am praying the God may give proper information to these people," Pillai had then said.

In the new Raj Bhavan, aspects of rain harvesting, use of solar energy and other elements of green building have been added.

