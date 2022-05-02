President Kovind to visit Assam, Mizoram from May 3-6

New Delhi, May 2 President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, it was announced on Monday.

On May 4, the President will address the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organised by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On May 5, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl.

