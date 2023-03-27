Prez Murmu arrives in Kolkata for two-day visit

Kolkata, March 27 President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two- day visit to West Bengal.

After arriving at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, the President received a guard of honour, and from there she reached the helipad at the Race Course ground in Central Kolkata by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

At the Race Course ground, the President was greeted by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Thereafter, she started on road for the Netaji Research Bureau at Netaji Bhawan located at Elgin Road in South Kolkata accompanied by the governor and the state Parliamentary affairs and agriculture minister, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

After paying a visit to Netaji Research Bureau, the President was also scheduled to visit the ancestral residence of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in north Kolkata.

The President is also scheduled to attend a Citizen's Convention at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata organised by the state government. The chief minister will felicitate President Murmu on the occasion of her first visit to the state since she took over as the President last year.

