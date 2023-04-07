Prez Murmu attends platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, April 7 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday attended the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Gauhati High Court here. On the occasion, she launched a mobile app 'Bhoroxa' made for the safety of women and elderly people.

Women in need of assistance can use this app, which features women-related programmes and a number of helplines throughout the state. The 181 helpline number for women seeking assistance is one of the key features of the app. This helpline will make sure that women in need may contact the authorities and request assistance right away.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said: "Gauhati High Court holds a unique place in India's judicial landscape. After its inception in 1948, it had jurisdiction over seven states for more than six decades and still has jurisdiction over four states. It has established a distinct identity for itself by producing a number of legal luminaries. It has also received attention for delivering several landmark decisions."

She expressed confidence that the Gauhati High Court would continue to serve the people in the same manner in the years to come.

Murmu said: "The northeastern region is possibly the best example of how various communities have lived together historically. As a result, it has rich ethnic and linguistic diversity. In such a region, institutions need to have a great deal of sensitivity and responsibility, as divergent traditions and laws govern the lives of the people of the region. The legislations applicable to different areas may vary, but the entire area is administered by a common High Court."

She further said that it is heartening to see that the Gauhati High Court continues to uphold the customary laws that have been in practice in some of the states under its jurisdiction.

By respecting the sentiments of the indigenous people, this institution has helped enhance the ethos of peaceful coexistence in this region.

The President said: "Justice is hindered by many factors. Cost of justice is one of them. We need to keep expanding the reach of free legal counselling."

She said that the language of justice is another hindrance but there is praiseworthy progress in that direction and the higher judiciary has started making verdicts available in more and more regional languages.

Murmu asserted that the increasing role of technology in the administration of justice has been solving many problems that had affected the system for long.

