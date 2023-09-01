Prez Murmu gives nod to rename Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

New Delhi, Sept 1 President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, the President here by makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) (373rd Amendment) Rules, 2023.

“In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, under the heading ‘Ministry of Culture’ in entry 9 in the Second Schedule, for the words 'Nehru Memorial Museum and Library’, the following words shall be substituted, namely: Prime Ministers' Museum and Library,” read the gazette notification issued by the Centre.

Earlier, the opposition Congress had slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for removing the name of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the Museum and Library, calling it a part of “vendetta politics’’.

“It is not going to cause any problems for us. It is going to only create problems for them only. These people, what they are doing, it will definitely boomerang upon them. They have to be answerable to the country’ ’senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal had said.

