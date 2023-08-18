Private security guard withdraws Rs 33 lakhs from official account of medical superintendent in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 18 In a strange incident a private security was on Friday arrested for withdrawing Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of medical superintendent of district hospital in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Police said that a security guard has fraudulently withdrawn Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent of Kulgam hospital.

“An investigation by the police revealed that the accused security guard identified as Gowhar Ahmad Thokar, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Souch area of district Kulgam had frequently withdrawn the amount from Medical Superintendent’s account.

“He has been charged with cheating, forgery, and using false documents.

“A case under FIR number 148/2023 under section 467, 468 and 471 IPC has been registered against him, while all the money has been recovered from his possession.”

