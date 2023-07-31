Pro-Khalistani graffiti appears outside SDM office in Haryana
By IANS | Published: July 31, 2023 07:10 PM2023-07-31T19:10:15+5:302023-07-31T19:15:15+5:30
Chandigarh, July 31 In an anti-India provocation by the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a graffiti carrying a pro-Khalistani slogan was written outside the SDM office in Mandi Dabwali in Haryana on Monday.
The pro-Khalistan organisation has claimed responsibility for the act.
The writings on the walls claimed, “Haryana will become Khalistan too.”
