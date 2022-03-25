Prominent Balochistan Hindu leader meets Nawaz Sharif

London, March 25 Prominent Hindu community leader from Balochistan, Santosh Kumar Bugti, is all praise for former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif "for his efforts to empower the religious minority communities of Pakistan", Daily Pakistan reported.

Bugti, who has served as minority member of the provincial Balochistan Assembly, was speaking to Pakistani media after holding talks with the former Prime Minister at his son Hasan Nawaz Sharif's office near Hyde Park.

Bugti, who is in London to meet Nawaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, said he discussed the latest situation of the country with the former premier and conveyed the best wishes of the minority Hindu community to Nawaz Sharif.

Under Nawaz Sharif's government, he said, not only Pakistan had seen a lot of economic progress, but there was also significant improvement in the lives of minority communities who were empowered in terms of human rights, employment and equal opportunities.

Kumar said that in 2014, the Election Commission of Pakistan revoked his membership as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) minority member of Provincial Assembly after a reference against him was filed by then PML-N Balochistan chief Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, but Nawaz Sharif came to his help when he became aware of the situation. Kumar later won the case at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and got reinstated, Daily Pakistan reported.

The former MPA said he congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the apology given to him by Kaveh Moussavi, the CEO of assets recovery firm Broadsheet, over the false allegations of corruption levelled against Sharif for over two decades.

