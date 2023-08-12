Protests erupt in Bihar school after guest teacher allegedly molests girl student

Patna, Aug 12 Protests erupted in a government school in West Champaran district of Bihar after a guest teacher allegedly attempted to molest a class 10th girl student.

The alleged incident took place last Sunday (August 6). The accused guest teacher has been identified as Shahil Kaushar.

The accused had asked the girl student to come for registration of scholarship on Sunday. The accused tried to grab the victim, however, she managed to escape.

Following the incident, the victim was disturbed and it was only after her teachers and parent’s counseling that the victim revealed her ordeal.

Soon after the teachers, parents and other villagers protested against the accused and tried to arrest the accused. However, the accused was not present in the school on Saturday and had managed to escape.

The protesting teachers and parents also alleged that the principal of the school helped him flee from the school.

“We have arrested the principal for questioning. The main accused is at large. He will be put behind bars soon,” said Ramashray Yadav, SHO of Shikarpur police station.

