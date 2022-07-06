Protests held in Bangladesh on Urumqi massacre's 13th anniversary

Dhaka, July 6 Protests were held in several parts of Bangladesh to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the Urumqi massacre in Xinjiang, when the Chinese government launched a crackdown against Uyghurs protesting against the killing of two community members.

A discussion and demonstration, including forming of a human chain, was organised by Bangladesh Social Activist Forum at the National Press Club here.

Several demonstrations were held in various places including elsewhere in Dhaka and Narayanganj on the capital's outskirts.

Protests by people holding banners and posters with human chains and railing against the Chinese government's oppression of Uyghurs were organized by Sochetan Nagorik Samaj, Narayanganj.

The Bharat Bangladesh Sampriti Sangsad (BBSS) welfare forum organised a cycle race in Dhaka, which was attended by a large number of people, coming forward in support of minorities on the Chinese mainland.

Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing mass arbitrary detention, forced labour, systematic forced birth control, sterilisation, and torture, separating children from incarcerated parents, destroying culture, and other human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Thirteen years ago, on July 5, 2009, violent riots broke out in Urumqi, leaving 197 people dead with 1,721 others injured. The Chinese government launched a crackdown against Uyghurs.

