Provide reservation to transgender persons in local bodies: Madras HC to TN govt

Chennai, Aug 23 Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide reservation to transgender people in local body elections.

The single judge bench, comprising Justice S.M. Subramanian, said that this will be the first step to bring transgender people to the mainstream of the society.

The judge observed that ostracisation is the antithesis of humanity.

He also directed the Cuddalore District Collector to initiate steps under the Panchayat Act 1994 to remove the Nainakuppam panchayat president, N.D. Mohan and its members for passing a resolution against the granting of free house site pattas to transgender persons.

Justice Subramanian also directed the District Collector to ensure that the transgender persons are allowed to worship in all religious institutions and to participate in all village ceremonies.

"Each and every living being is a gift. Gifts may be wrapped in various colours, designs and appearances and these gifts spring up with countless surprises. It is the same with each one of us. The level of mental and social pressure faced by such a distinctive community of people can only be understood by an emphatic mind."Justice Subramaniam said, adding that education must be such that it should transcend appearance, colour, physique and gender stereotypes and added that no one should make another feel less than fully accepted.

He said: "This is the worst form of discrimination. In no way one is less than the others, and under no circumstance shall one be made to feel so."

The judge was of the view that a societal change could be brought about only if transgender persons were provided with a platform to speak about their needs and rights and said that such a platform could be created by extending reservations for them in law-making institutions and added that it could begin with the local bodies.

