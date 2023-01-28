Pune: Contentious BBC docu on Modi screened at FTII

Pune, Jan 28 The banned BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was screened at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the students' association informed on Saturday.

The FTII Students' Association (FTIISA) said the documentary was screened on January 26, coinciding with the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

"On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' at FTII," said an FTIISA statement issued on social media on Saturday.

"Throughout history, banning of literature, music, and in recent times, media, has been a sign of a crumbling society. The act of scrutiny should be welcomed by our elected representatives. Instead, they quickly tag it as false propaganda and try to shove it under the rug. They should know that the most sure-fire way for something to be watched is to ban it," the FTIISA said in the Instagram post.

"However, the BBC documentary barely scratches the surface of the kind of violence that has been perpetuated throughout the country for a dedicated, singular, vicious purpose," the FTIISA added.

"It would be startling to us if anyone in India is surprised by the happenings in this documentary. Communal violence has become a part and parcel of the ruling party's politics," it said.

Meanwhile, it's learnt that the FTII management has initiated a probe into the screening of the documentary on the campus.

Earlier on Saturday, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai had called off its planned screening of the BBC documentary, following protests by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

However, though the TISS management had warned against the screening and did not allow the use of projector, the Progressive Students Forum showed the documentary on students' mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

