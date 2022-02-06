Pune Police files FIR against 8 Shiv Sena leaders

Pune, Feb 6 Eight Shiv Sena leaders were on Sunday booked by the Pune Police for allegedly assaulting BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The FIR was lodged at Shivaji Nagar Police Station under sections 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504, 37(1), and 135 of the IPC.

The FIR copy has been accessed by .

Those who have been named as as alleged accused in the FIR are Shiv Sena Pune President Sanjay More, Chandan Shalunke, Kiran Sali, Suraj Lokhande, Akash Shinde, Rupesh Panwar, Rajender Shinde and Shani Gavte.

On Saturday, Kirit Somaiya had visited Pune Municiplal Corporation when he was allegedly manhandled by Shiv Sena leaders.

Kirit Somaiya went to Pune Municipal Corporation to furnish a complaint in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the setting up of Covid-19 Jumbo Hospital.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leaders have claimed innocence saying they only wanted to speak to Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya said that he went to Pune Municipal Corporation, and submitted a complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's family partner Sujeet Patker Lifeline Hospital Management Services for COVID Centre Scam.

Now he has lodged an FIR against eight Shiv Sena leaders.

The Pune Police is looking into the matter.

