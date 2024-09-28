Pune's Identity Reduced to the 'Koyta Gang': Sharad Pawar's Sharp Attack Against State Government

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday took a sharp jab at the state government, questioning their contribution to Pune's development. He remarked, "What have those in power today done for Pune? I go to Delhi as a member of Parliament, for the nation's work. I pick up Maharashtra's newspapers, turn on the TV, and what do I see? When I ask about Pune, people say, what stands out about Pune today? The 'Koyta gang'. Is this the identity of Pune, once the home of education? Pune, where factories like Telco and Bajaj flourished, and Kirloskar’s industries were its pride. But what have today's rulers reduced Pune’s identity to?"

Pawar was speaking at a rally in Kharadi, Pune, on Friday, where former MLA Bapusaheb Pathare joined the NCP. Continuing his criticism, Pawar added, "The rise of the 'Koyta gang'—I don't know what the youth are up to nowadays. There are pills that supposedly send you to the moon, and now this 'moon-going' business has started spreading across Pune. Today’s rulers are expanding the influence of the 'Koyta gang' and the drug trade around Pune, destroying the next generation. This is a dangerous trend, and it's only growing by the day."

Pawar then turned his attention to MLA Sunil Tingre, indirectly criticizing him, saying, "Recently, I read about an MLA who helps people in questionable ways. On my way here, I saw big billboards boasting of a 'strong MLA.' What's so 'strong' about him? Who is he? Tingre, right? Tell me, on whose ticket were you elected? Who was your party leader then? Who founded that party? The entire country knows that the NCP gave you the opportunity to serve. You left, fine, that's your decision. But at least don't support the wrong things."

Pawar also referenced a tragic accident, stating, "A terrible accident occurred—two young boys in an imported car hit a scooter carrying a boy and a girl, killing them on the spot. Instead of helping the injured, this so-called 'strong' MLA rushed to the police station. Was this why people voted for him?"