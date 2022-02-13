Punjab: Amit Shah offers prayers at Golden Temple

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.

Shah had addressed a rally here before visiting the Golden Temple.

At the rally, slamming the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shah questioned why did the Delhi Chief Minister have no Sikh representation in his twice-formed government.

"Kejriwal ji you should reply to the people of Punjab of why did you not make a single Sikh minister even after your government was formed twice with an absolute majority in Delhi," he said.

"Whenever the BJP government is formed at the Center, the Sikh community has definitely been given representation in it," he added.

Earlier, Shah had offered prayers at Valmiki temple and Durgiana Temple too.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

