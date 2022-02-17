Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: About 23 lakh farmers of Punjab have got the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Modi

Talking about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi he said, "Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central government has directly deposited Rs 3,700 crore in the bank accounts of farmers of Punjab. About 23 lakh farmers of Punjab have got the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi."

Speaking on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana he said "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 75 thousand are being built in Punjab. Punjab alone has been given an amount of more than Rs 2,000 crore for a pucca house."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.