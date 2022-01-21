Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims Punjab CM Channi is losing from Chamkaur Sahib

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took his Twitter handle and wrote Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be defeated from his Chamkaur Sahib seat in next month’s assembly polls. He also highlighted Channi’s nephew’s raid matter and said that people were shocked to see crores of rupees being seized from Channi’s nephew’s home. He also stated that his party survey is showing that Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib,"Our survey is showing that Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. People are shocked to see ED officers counting bundles of such thick notes on TV," Kejriwal said.

हमारा सर्वे दिखा रहा है कि चन्नी जी चमकौर साहिब से हार रहे हैं। TV पर ED के अफ़सरों द्वारा इतनी मोटी मोटी नोटों की गड्डियाँ गिनते देख लोग सदमे में हैं। https://t.co/Ret9DDiUGP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2022

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal declared Bhagwant Mann the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. And the CM face for AAP was chosen by the audience through phone polls. And Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.