Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal finally speaks on Kumar Vishwas's comment

After a long controversy Arvind Kejriwal finally broke his silence on Kumar Vishwas's comment, he said " "They are saying that I want to divide India and become pm. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am a sweet terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."

Former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas made the sensitive remark on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for supporting separatists in Punjab. He said, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.