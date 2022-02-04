Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP alliance SAD gets cot (Manjha) as the symbol for Punjab polls

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha finally established its party symbol ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. The party gets cot (Manjha) as the symbol for Punjab polls. SAD has tied its knot with BJP and Punjab Lok Congress ahead of Punjab assembly elections.

Recently, Captain Amarinder Singh has finalized a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls. According to reports, BJP will contest on 65 seats out of 117 member Assembly, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress will contest on 35 seats, while Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will field its candidates on 15 seats.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.