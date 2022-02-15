Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader JP Nadda slams Congress over 1984 riots in Punjab

Targetting Congress over 1984 riots ahead of Punjab polls, BJP leader JP Nadda on Tuesday said "When people of Congress come here, ask them that when 1984 riots broke out & Sikh brothers were killed what did Congress leaders say? "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes." When dance of death happened, humankind was shamed, Sikhs were burnt, Congress said this."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the public rally in Punjab. Addressing the rally in Jalandhar Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, he wants to make Punjab drug free state. “I have worked for Punjab… I want to serve Punjab by making the state drug-free. I understand your pain… I want to provide a safe environment for the youth of Punjab and I am here to fulfill your dream… the next five years will be a step for ‘Nava Punjab’ (new Punjab). Together, we will build a new Punjab,” he said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.