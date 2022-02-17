Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "BJP tried to dishonor Punjab's people" says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh campaigning for Congress ahead of Punjab elections said, “People are remembering our (Congress) good work. They (BJP) tried to dishonor Punjab’s Chief Minister and the people of the state over PM Modi’s security issue. Rich people are getting richer, while the poor are getting poorer.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi are the star campaigners for Punjab elections.



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.