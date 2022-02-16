Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Manish Tewari talks on various issues in Punjab politics

Congress leader Manish Tewari talking to media in Ludhiana said "There is no doubt that Pakistan has been trying to destabilize Punjab since 1975 by sending arms & drugs but saying that security agencies are involved in it is a very serious allegation. Kejriwal Ji should show proof if he has any."

Talking about Ashwani Kumar's decision of quitting the Congress he said, "Ashwani Kumar's decision to quit the Congress party is very unfortunate... The ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things."

Commenting on the politics over Turban in Punjab he said, "Turban is the pride of Punjab and there should be no politics over wearing it."

Manish Tiwari is a member of the Indian National Congress and represents Anandpur Sahib in the 17th Lok Sabha. He was the Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2012 to 2014 and a Member of Parliament from Ludhiana from 2009 to 2014.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.