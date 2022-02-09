Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves election campaign midway and reaches to temple

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu once again left his election campaign midway and headed to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. This is not the first time the leader did that, before this in the same week Sidhu has left the campaign midway and reached his religious shrine. According to reports, the leader is doing this because Congress has fielded Channi as the CM face for Punjab polls.

A day before Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu hits out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not electing her husband as the CM candidate for Punjab, on being asked if Rahul Gandhi was misled on making the decision for CM, she said, "Yes...education should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position. Navjot Sidhu would've been the right choice(for CM), irrespective of him being my husband."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.