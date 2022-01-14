Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress minister in Punjab quits party, after 50 years

A Chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and minister of Congress Joginder Singh Mann, on Friday, resigned from the party after his 50 years old ties with Congress. Before him at least eight of the nine MLAs who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Minister for Ayush, Dharam Singh Saini, MLAs Mukesh Verma, and Awasthi Bala Prasad resigned from BJP, resigned from the party on Thursday saying the government had not worked for the backward communities in the last 5 years. While on Tuesday Swami Prasad Maurya quit the party and after him, his supporters are also leaving BJP. He said nearly 15 ministers and MLA's are likely to quit the party by 20 January.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.



