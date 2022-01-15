Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress reveals two names of candidates who will contest from Qadian and Mansa

The Congress party leader will Pratap Singh Bajwa contest from Qadian seat in Punjab. Pratap Singh Bajwa is a member of the Lok Sabha representing Gurdaspur in Punjab from 2009 to 2014. He was earlier a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Punjab.

While singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa seat in Punjab. He a popular face in the country as he is a Canada-based Punjab singer and lyricist known for his slick gangsta style. Now Sidhu will contest in the elections from Congress.

Meanwhile, the AAP will announce its CM candidate for Punjab elections next week, said Arvind Kejriwal. Also, the former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, a day later quitting Congress after his 50 years old tie. On Friday, resigned from the party after his 50 years old ties with Congress. Before him at least eight of the nine MLAs who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP), but he tied his not with Aam Aadmi Party.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.