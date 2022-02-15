Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: ECI request action against Anumit Singh Sodhi for violating campaigning rules

ECI has requested the Governor of Punjab to take action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi due to the violation of powers by him for campaigning in favor of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, in the upcoming Punjab elections.

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi is a Bharatiya Janata Party Leader in Punjab and a former International Shooter. Sodhi was earlier in Congress Party and has been a Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from the Guru Har Sahai in the Firozpur district of Punjab since 2002.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.