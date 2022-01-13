Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission issues a notice to APP for violating the rules

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a door-to-door election campaign in the Kharar assembly, Mohali district, on Wednesday. But as soon as he held the door-to-door champing the Election Commission issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct because its leaders and workers are going in a group of more than five for door-to-door campaigning.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his party will ensure to provide the best education in Punjab, " We have prepared a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed & prosperous if AAP comes to power. We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years," said Kejriwal.

He further added, "If voted to power, we will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab, ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege, and end corruption. We will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics & provide free treatment to every Punjabi. We will also provide 24/7 free electricity."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.