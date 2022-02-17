Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Free medical treatment on Ayushman Bharat card, says Modi

Speaking on his Ayushman Bharat scheme PM Modi in Fazilka rally said, "50 crore people of the country are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. With an Ayushman Bharat card, a citizen of Punjab will go anywhere in India, he will get free treatment."

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal he said "Another sad thing is that if you have an Ayushman card if you go to Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, then you will get proper treatment, but if you will go to Delhi, the CM would immediately refuse you"

"Those who do not want you to enter Delhi, are asking you for votes. Do such people have the right to do anything in Punjab?" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.