Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "Kejriwal's real intentions and plans for Punjab revealed" says Channi over Vishwas's remark

After the former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas made the sensitive remark on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He said, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Congress leader and Punjab CM Channi responding to this said, "AAP Co-founder and Kejriwal's one time closest ally has made this serious revelations of Kejriwal's real intentions and plans for Punjab. Congress has always stood and will continue to stand for peace in Punjab."

AAP Co-founder and Kejriwal's one time closest ally has made this serious revelations of Kejriwal's real intensions and plans for Punjab. Congress has always stood and will continue to stand for peace in Punjab. https://t.co/IWSYuNIigO — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.