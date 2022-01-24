Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s assistant Mohammad Mustafa regrets his words on Hindu-Muslim community

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s assistant Mohammad Mustafa has clarified that there was no communal angle in his speech. He also admitted that he regrets the choice of words but there was no Hindu-Muslim angle as is being made out.

"I never used the word Hindu. There was no Hindu jalsa or gathering. This was an outburst," he said.

"I am a 'qaumi fauji' (community soldier). It means nationalistic soldier," he added.

Mustafa said he would appeal for the cancellation of the FIR against him. "I was instigated. I am not anti-Hindu. I am anti-hooliganism," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned the timing of ED's raid on CM Channi's nephew's residence he called this move a political vendetta but asserted that he was not giving a clean chit to anyone. He also claimed that his party will win at least 70 seats of the 117-assembly seats in the coming Punjab polls.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.