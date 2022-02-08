Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife lashes out on Rahul Gandhi for not electing her husband as the CM candidate

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu hits out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not electing her husband as the CM candidate for Punjab, on being asked if Rahul Gandhi was misled on making the decision for CM, she said, "Yes...education should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position. Navjot Sidhu would've been the right choice(for CM), irrespective of him being my husband."

Recently, the ruling party in Punjab again declared Channi as the CM face for Punjab, to which many people trolled Navjot for again losing the seat. PLC taking a dig at Navjot posted several posts on its twitter handle and jokingly teased Navjot. The party used the hashtag '#CurtainsForSidhu' on its Twitter handle, the party also uploaded the picture in which Channi, Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi, and Sunil Jakhar held each other's hands and raised them in the air. "A picture is worth a thousand words," said the PLC in a tweet on Sunday.

In its next tweet, the PLC said ôThoko Thoko, Ruko!! Zoor k Thoko!,ö a reference to Sidhu's penchant of saying "Thoko Tali". Earlier before the announcement of CM candidate, Sidhu on Twitter said "Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decisionà.Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjabà All will abide by his decision !!!".

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.