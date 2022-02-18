Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs from across the country in Delhi

Ahead of Punjab polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in Delhi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/l86E8gJ7uL — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022



Yesterday, PM Modi in the Punjab rally slammed AAP over Kumar Vishwas's comment, he said "AAP intentions are far more dangerous, Kumar Vishwas's allegations on AAP was very dangerous."

"These people are dreaming of breaking Punjab. These people are ready to join hands with the separatists for power. If these people have to break the country to get power, then these people are ready for that too. Their agenda and the agenda of the country's enemies, Pakistan's agenda is not at all different" Modi added.



He further said "That is why they want to increase the network of drugs in Punjab. That is why they raise their voice on the increasing rights of BSF on the border. This is the intention of these people, this is their thinking."

"Drunk in chaos and isolation, these people don't know what Punjab is! Punjab is the land of those gurus and martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. This Punjab and this India are not going to be broken by anyone's conspiracies" Modi slammed AAP.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.