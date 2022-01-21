Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab CM Channi to file defamation case against Kejriwal

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has a habit of levelling accusations to defame the image of others. He also said that it was seen in the past how he defame others' image and later apologise to BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, late Arun Jaitley, and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Speaking to reporters Channi said Kejriwal has now crossed all the limits and that he has requested his party to give permission to file a defamation case against Kejriwal, "I will file a defamation case against Kejriwal and have requested my party to give permission to do so. I am compelled to do this...he is dubbing me as dishonest and he has put that on his Twitter handle," he said.

Earlier today Kejriwal tweeted Channi will be defeated from his Chamkaur Sahib seat in next month's Assembly polls, he also pointed out Channi's, nephew's raid and said people were shocked to see crores of rupees being seized from the home of Channi's nephew.

To which Channi's responded, "Now, what has happened, money has been from someone else, raids are conducted on someone else, but he (Kejriwal) is dubbing me as dishonest by putting photos showing bundles of notes (seized during ED raids) with my photo over social media."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.



