Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Rana Gurjeet Singh urges Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to cancel the ticket of Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh urges Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to cancel the ticket of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, a candidate from the Bholath seat, and give it to someone else. Rana Gurjit has said in the letter that the Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against Khaira in a money laundering case and he is currently in judicial custody. Due to this, the party should change its decision and expel Khaira.

Rana Gurjit Singh won four consecutive terms from the Kapurthala seat.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.