Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD (Sanyukt) will represent their party by the ‘telephone’ in Punjab Assembly polls

The Sukhdev Singh Dhindsaled Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) said that the party will be represented by the ‘telephone’ symbol in the Punjab elections. The SAD (Sanyukt) made an alliance with BJP ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022.

Maninderpal Singh Brar the spokesperson of SAD said that the Election Commission of India has allowed ‘telephone’ as the election symbol to the party.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) for Punjab Assembly elections took place virtually. The meeting was held to discuss the finalization of the candidate. The first list of Congress candidates for Punjab polls will be out soon. And the Chief Minister Charanjeeet Singh Channi, who is currently representing the Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab Assembly, is likely to contest for the two seats in the elections. In the meeting around 70 seats have been discussed which includes many MLA's, and the CEC is likely to announce its 70 candidates on Friday.

Also, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.