Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 'Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father' says Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister

Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister alleges that the leader is a 'cruel person', Suman Toor said that Sidhu abandoned their mother and "ended everything for the sake of money". Toor who is lives in the United States said "Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989." She also said that Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated when he was two years old.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.



She made this statement after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the CM's face for the upcoming polls will be decided by the party workers.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi at a virtual election rally in Jalandhar Cantt on Thursday said that Charanjit Singh Channi and contender Navjot Singh Sidhu that “two people can't lead”.

“I was discussing while traveling in the vehicle about who would lead Punjab— the media calls that fellow 'CM candidate’. Both Channi ji and Sidhu ji told me that the biggest question in Punjab is who would lead Punjab from Congress,” Rahul added.

He further said, “Both of them assured me that the decision (taken by the party) would be acceptable to all, and I was very happy. ”



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.