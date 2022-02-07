Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Stars Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill on Monday joined the BJP ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. She joined the party in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Dushyant Gautam.

Mahie Gill is an Indian actress, working in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries. She is best known for her role of Paro in Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed Hindi film Dev.D, a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novella Devdas, for which she also won the 2010 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Not only Mahie but Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal also joined the BJP. Hobby Dhaliwal is a Punjabi Actor, Singer, and Lyricist. He is best known for movies like Angrej (2015), Lahoriye (2017), Jora 10 Numbaria (2017), Ardaas Karaan (2019), and music videos like ‘Bhabi’ by Mankirt Aulakh. Hobby has also written some songs and released 3 albums.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



