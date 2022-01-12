Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "The youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years": Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal and his political party Aam Aadmi is all set for Assembly elections in Punjab, they are making every possible way to win this election. Earlier, today CM also assured the state that they will made tight security arrangements for leaders as well as citizens in the states if their party wins the elections, he was referring to the recent security probe that happened to PM Modi in Punjab under the Congress government.

Now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promised the best education for the state in Punjab, he said We have prepared a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed & prosperous if AAP comes to power. We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years.

He further added, If voted to power, we will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab, ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege, and end corruption. We will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics & provide free treatment to every Punjabi. We will also provide 24/7 free electricity.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.