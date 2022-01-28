Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Today Punjab needs a very honest CM says Arvind Kejriwal in Phillaur Punjab

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Phillaur said "Today Punjab needs a very honest CM. On one hand, we've people with allegations of drugs sale against them, who have allegations of sand mining against them. On the other hand there's a very honest man who never took even 25 paise from anyone."

Earlier we reported that Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Punjab from January 28th to 30th ahead of the Punjab polls. It is reported that he will visit several assembly constituencies there, including Jalandhar and Amritsar.

However, the AAP has also declared Bhagwant Mann as the candidature face for the Punjab assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.