Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "We welcome ECI's decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly election" : Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday appreciated the decision of EC and also welcomed Ashu Banger, in his party, "We welcome ECI's decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly election. He (Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger, who quits Aam Aadmi Party) will be joining the Congress party," said Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Recently, the results of the meeting of EC have come, the meeting was held to discuss the Punjab assembly elections date and now the Punjab Assembly elections date changed to 20 February from 14 February.

Earlier today, the EC hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the defer of Punjab assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in the state. Many parties demanded to postposed the single-phase election in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti. Not only CM but BSP and BJP also requested EC to defer the Punjab elections.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.