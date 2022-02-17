Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi slams Channi over 'Bhaiyas' remark

Reacting to the remark of Channi, in which he stated 'won't let Bhaiyas from UP enter Punjab' referring to UP CM, Yogi. Now responding to this comment Yogi in his recent talk said the government will realize the contribution of the laborers from UP if they stop going to other states for work.

"But I assure you, that the people of UP will stay in UP in the next 5 years and work for the development of their state" he added.

Speaking on Channi's visit to Varanasi he said "If Channi had learned from the thoughts of Sant Ravidas, he would not have made such unfortunate statements. This is the actual face of Congress".



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.