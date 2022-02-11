Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "You can't stop an honest man for long" Sidhu's daughter on Channi

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi choose Channi as the CM face for Punjab over Sidhu, his family started putting allegations over Channi. Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu said "Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. But you can't stop an honest man for long, dishonest man has to eventually stop,"

Earlier, yesterday Navjot's daughter again slammed Channi and said that there was 'no comparison' between Sidhu and Channi. Praising her father she said Sidhu is an 'honest man' while Channi was a 'corrupt man'.

While speaking to the media she said, "It is very difficult to stop a man (Sidhu) who has honest intentions while a corrupt man (Channi) has to be stopped at some point."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.