Punjab CM apprises Governor how he 'failed constitutional duty'

Chandigarh, June 12 In a scathing reply to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought to apprise him how he had failed in his constitutional duty until he was reminded about it by citing a judgment of apex court.

Citing a video recording, the Chief Minister said that the Governor had started his speech with "my government" but however when a hue and cry was made by opposition without any logic, he preferred to use the word "government" only.

Mann said that, however, when he reminded the Governor about the judgement given by the Supreme Court, he changed his stance and used "my government" only.

He said the video recording from the records of Punjab Vidhan Sabha is a proof that the Governor is having a "hostile approach" towards the elected state government.

The Chief Minister also said the "baseless and misleading statements by the Governor are demeaning the position of this post".

He said the statements being issued by the Governor are totally contrary to his actions in the state Assembly, of which recorded proof exists.

Mann asked the Governor explain that why he had failed to discharge his constitutional duty by not using the word "my government" during his address.

The Chief Minister bemoaned that it is unfortunate that in the present Central regime, "selected ones are unnecessarily peeping into the affairs of the elected ones" and undue hiccups are being raised to derail the smooth functioning of the state government.

