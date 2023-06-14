Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Union Minister Gadkari, discusses roads and infrastructure

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed the ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Punjab.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that discussion was held in a good atmosphere and he made his points to Nitin Gadkari related to the road and infrastructure of Punjab.

While addressing the reporters in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Mann said, "There was a conversation with Nitin Gadkari in a very good atmosphere and I have kept my point regarding the road and infrastructure of Punjab."

"Toll plazas in Punjab are not fulfilling their terms according to the agreement. There are 14 deaths daily in road accidents in Punjab, therefore repair and lighting of roads is also necessary in Punjab. The work on Adampur highway has stopped midway. Because the land of some farmers and their shops are coming in between, for which there is a need to talk to the farmers," CM Mann said.

"There is a need for industrial development in Punjab for which highway connectivity and more airports are needed. So if financial assistance comes from the central government then such we can progress on such works," Mann added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor